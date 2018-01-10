Blogs
January 10, 2018 5:00 am

Bob Layton Editorial: Judging a judge

By News Director  630CHED

Justice Kristine Eidsvik is a judge-in-residence at the University of Calgary.

University of Calgary
A A

It always surprises me when a judge, who should weigh each word said carefully, does not take the same care with their own words.

The first one I remember was when a judge in Arizona, noting the prosecutor was wearing red shoes remarked, “Only whores wear red shoes.”

Story continues below

He was, of course, reprimanded and taken off the bench for a time, but was later re-instated for a second four-year term.

The thinking was that his remark was not enough to end his career.

In Calgary, we had the “knees together” judge Robin Camp removed from the bench. He is trying to re-establish his career now as a lawyer. His lawyer says insensitivity should not be enough to end his career in law completely.

READ MORE: ‘Knees together’ judge Robin Camp should be able to practise law again: lawyer

Now we have a Calgary Justice, Kristine Eidsvik, apologizing to a class of second-year law students.  She walked into the class and said she did not feel comfortable walking into a room “full of big dark people.”

She says she knew it was wrong the moment she said it.

READ MORE: Calgary judge apologizes for comments ‘insensitive to racial minorities’ made to law students

What’s the old saying – put your mind in gear before putting your mouth in motion?

Of all people, we should not have to judge, a judge.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
"Knees togeher"
Bob Layton EditoriaL
Camp
Eidsvik
Judges
Kristine Eidsvik
Robin Camp

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News