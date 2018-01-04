‘Knees together’ judge Robin Camp should be able to practise law again: lawyer

The lawyer for a former judge who asked why a rape complainant didn’t keep her knees together says a “lack of sensitivity” at the time is no reason to prevent Robin Camp from rejoining the legal profession.

Alain Hepner has filed his final written submissions to the Law Society of Alberta on behalf of Camp who stepped down from Federal Court in March following a Canadian Judicial Council recommendation that he be removed from the bench.

Court transcripts from the 2014 sexual assault trial show that Camp — a provincial court judge in Calgary at the time — called the complainant “the accused” numerous times and asked her why she didn’t resist by keeping her “knees together.”

Camp told a law society hearing in November he has changed and would not return to criminal law.

Hepner says his client has made a mistake but has apologized and a lack of sensitivity during the trial doesn’t reflect on his character.

He says since Camp is no longer a judge, there is no way he could repeat his misconduct.

The law society is still considering Camp’s application.