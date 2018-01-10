Charges stayed against 2nd U.S. tourist who climbed Lions Gate Bridge

The second of two U.S. tourists who caused a traffic jam this summer by climbing the Lions Gate Bridge has had charges against him stayed.

Washington State man Andrew Valentine, 26, completed an “alternative measures agreement,” after he and his California friend Zachary Burke, 23, were charged with mischief for scaling the span, said B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin.

“Offenders may be offered an opportunity to avoid a criminal prosecution by entering into an agreement with alternative measures providers to satisfy certain conditions,” said McLaughlin.

“If they do successfully complete a program, then charges will be stayed.

“Traditionally, they involve some sort of community work service. They may involve an apology letter or an essay or something of that nature. And in extreme cases, they might involve counselling,” McLaughlin added.

The two men were spotted climbing up one of the bridge’s towers in July as they sought to capture a unique tourist photo.

A motorist called 911 when they saw a man with a backpack and headlamp climb over one of the bridge’s railings and start ascending the guy wires.

Police, including rescue specialists from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) Emergency Response Team, were called to search the bridge for the men.

They were evenutally arrested, and released after leaving their camera gear as a form of bail.

At the time, VPD Chief Adam Palmer said the stunt affected motorists on both sides of the bridge, along with people travelling to and from Burnaby — calling it “a pretty selfish stunt to do,” just to get a good photo.

Burke pleaded guilty to the mischief charge in November, and was sentenced to one year of probation.