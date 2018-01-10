Massive liquor store in True North Square to be scaled back

The liquor mart slated to go in True North Square is going to be scaled back dramatically.

At 50,000 square feet, it was going to be the largest liquor store in western Canada.

That’s about ten times the size of a typical liquor store in Manitoba.

However, Minister of Crown Services Cliff Cullen tells Global News the original proposal was a bit bizarre.

“It’s just a huge piece of property that really wasn’t necessary for a liquor store and quite frankly, probably not profitable for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries,” Cullen said.

Cullen said he doesn’t know the new size of the location at True North Square although he’s “optimistic” an agreement can be reached soon.

Global News reached out to Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries. A spokesperson said it has nothing to share at this time.