Kelowna RCMP search for missing senior

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing senior.

Frederick Mason is 91 years old and was last seen early Wednesday morning when he was spotted downtown by a member of the public.

He appeared lost and confused.

Mason suffers from medical conditions which require him to regularly take medications.

He is driving a grey, 2005 Kia Sorrento SUV with B.C. licence plates BHX 639.

He was last seen wearing grey pants, a blue sweater, brown slippers and a Blue Jays hat.

Anyone with information about Mason, or his car, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.