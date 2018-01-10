Some businesses allowed to return following Saint John butane leak

Some businesses have been cleared for re-entry — but dozens of residents remain out of their homes following a butane leak in east Saint John.

The leak in a four-inch pipe going from Irving Oil’s East Side Terminal to the refinery was first reported Monday morning.

An exact timeline for when residents will be able to return to their homes is not available.

Kelsey Fillmore is an evacuated resident who lives on River Avenue, the street closest to the leak.

READ MORE: Saint John butane leak now stopped, officials say

She said she understands that officials are doing the best they can, but adds that a bit of stir craziness is setting in.

“It’s been a very busy, busy couple of days,” she said. “A little bit of down time is kind of where I’m at now.”

Fillmore credits everyone involved with going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure safety, something that has made her feel more comfortable. She says Irving Oil has also been open to input from residents.

But as the evacuation draws to a close, the issue of cost is one that is slowly being brought up by residents. Questions remain over the extra costs potentially incurred by the city’s fire and police departments, among others.

WATCH: Butane leak forces evacuation in east Saint John

Saint John Councillor Gerry Lowe says cost is a fair question, especially in a financially struggling city.

“What’s going on down here is not a norm,” Lowe said.

“If you hire extra police — for instance, the (Saint John Exhibition Association) hires police for the exhibition — you pay extra for it.”

The City says plows have also been dispatched to clear the roads around those facilities that have been cleared for re-entry.