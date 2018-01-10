‘There’s so much work to be done’: David Eby on money laundering in B.C. casinos

Following an internal memo that shed light on how much money is passing through the province’s casinos, B.C.’s attorney general affirms the investigation into money laundering is ongoing.

Speaking on the Jon McComb show, David Eby said even though the independent review into money laundering is not done yet, the government is already acting on some of the interim recommendations.

LISTEN: David Eby joins Jon McComb to talk about money laundering in B.C. casinos



This is after the internal memo showed some of the highest rollers at the River Rock Casino in 2015 listed their occupation as “housewife” or “student.”

READ MORE: Documents show ‘housewives’ brought in $14M through River Rock in 2015

But Eby said casinos who receive gamblers with bags of cash now have to verify the cash comes from a legitimate source before accepting the transaction.

“The other is that the regulator of casinos needs to be available 24/7 in the Lower Mainland which also makes sense that the regulator shouldn’t be a Monday to Friday nine to five job in the most high-risk,” said Eby.

WATCH: Bombshell report alleges major money-laundering scheme is being operated through B.C. casinos

The independent review is being led by lawyer and money laundering expert Peter German. It came after Eby released a report that raised questions about the issue of money laundering in B.C. casinos.

“These seem like really common sense things that should have been done a long time ago,” said Eby.

READ MORE: B.C. Attorney General calls for review on money laundering at casinos following report

He said even though the government is aware that implementing changes could affect gambling revenues, it will eventually benefit the province as it will make it more difficult for organized crime and gangs.

Eby said he’s been told that hundreds of millions of dollars have passed through B.C. casinos.

WATCH: Law firm claims trust fund money was stolen

“When I look at what’s happening in other jurisdictions that have gaming industries and the rules and regulation enforcement they have, it is profoundly different and profoundly more effective than what we have here.”

The full review is expected to be completed by the end of March.

READ MORE: Gaming Corporation responds to allegations of money laundering at River Rock Casino