First anti-money laundering recommendations for B.C. released by independent review

B.C. has received two recommendations so far from the ongoing independent review into money laundering in the province.

One of the recommendations coming out of Peter German’s review asks gaming providers to complete a “source of funds declaration” for cash deposits or bearer bonds of $10,000 or more – so where is the money coming from and is it suspicious or illegal in nature?

Secondly, government regulators need to be on-site at big, high-volume operations in the Lower Mainland on a 24/7 basis.

“This presence will allow for an increased vigilance required in casinos. In particular, it will assist with issues surrounding source of funds, third-party cash drops, and other operational support for gaming service providers and BCLC,” read a release from the government.

The review came after B.C. Attorney General David Eby released a report that raised questions about the issue of money laundering in B.C. casinos.

“Our government has made clear the urgency around addressing issues of money-laundering at B.C. casinos, and we will ensure these first two recommendations are not only implemented as soon as possible, but enforced on the ground,” said Eby in a statement.

The independent review is expected to be completed by the end of March 2018.