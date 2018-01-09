Documents show ‘housewives’ brought in $14M through River Rock in 2015

As the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is under the microscope for potentially laundering money, details in a recent freedom of information request are raising more eyebrows.

A memo from the group that oversees the corporation is giving greater insight into how much money is passing through the province’s casinos.

The document lists the top 10 occupations of the biggest gamblers at the River Rock casino in 2015.

Of those bringing the highest amounts of money through the casino that year, the top occupation listed was real estate, with 135 people bringing in $53 million that year.

Number six on the list? Housewives. The 75 people under that category brought in more than $14 million in 2015.

A major review of the BCLC is underway at the request of Attorney General David Eby.

