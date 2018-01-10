Montreal budget 2018: Tax increases target homeowners

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante presented her first budget Wednesday, with 68.4 per cent — $3.6 billion — of the city’s total funding coming from property taxes.

The government is increasing its budget to $5.4 billion, up 5.2 per cent from 2017 — including a $24.7-million increase (2.9 per cent) to the boroughs.

Plante had previously insisted she would not increase taxes beyond the rate of inflation.

However, in her budget, residential taxes will increase 1.9 per cent (the increase was 1.7 per cent under Coderre in 2017 and 1.9 per cent in 2016).

Commercial and industrial property taxes will increase by 2.1 per cent (it was 0.9 per cent in 2016 and 2017, which Coderre insisted was to ease the stress on merchants.)

There will be an increase in the water tax — the first since 2013, adding 1.1 per cent to residential property taxes and 0.8 per cent for non-residential properties.

Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough has property tax increase at 5.6%. Highest increase in #Montreal 2018 budget. #polmtl — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) January 10, 2018

The average total tax increase is 3.3 per cent for homeowners, with the highest in Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie at 5.6 per cent followed by Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension at 5.4 per cent and Outremont at 4.5 per cent.

The estimated rate of inflation is 2.1 per cent.

“Housing, as well as public transit, is a cornerstone of Montreal’s economic and social development,” explained Benoit Dorais, chairman of the executive committee.

“Major investments are therefore necessary.”

The mayor mentioned she wants to improve the city’s water infrastructure financing, though that would “require a major increase in investments” — an increase of $7.3 million.

Public transit

During the election, Plante campaigned on a promise to improve public transit to alleviate traffic in the city.

Public transit will get a $27.7-million increase to the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), which takes care of the Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL), the Société de transport de Laval (STL) and the STM.

The pink Metro line was not mentioned in the budget.

Tuesday, Plante made good on one of her campaign promises — adding 300 hybrid buses to the city’s Societé de transport de Montréal (STM) transit lines.

“[My family has] been using public transport, the four of us, for 20 years,” Plante said.

“So it’s really part of my life.”

Snow removal will see a $6-million increase from 2017, bringing the total budget to $163.3 million.

Annual contributions to the City of Montreal from the demerged cities also increased.

De-merged cities seeing annual bills they have to pay to City of #Montreal increasing by 5.3%. Highest increase: #TMR at 9.8% and #MontrealWest at 9.0%. #polmtl — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) January 10, 2018

Most notably, the Town of Mount Royal (TMR) will see an increase of 9.8 per, Montreal West of 9 per cent and Dorval Island pf 7.1 per cent.

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is the only city that saw a decrease in its contribution (7.4 per cent).