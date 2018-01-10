Politics
January 10, 2018 9:43 am

Donald Trump’s lawyer files lawsuit against BuzzFeed for publishing Russia dossier

President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen filed a defamation lawsuit against Buzzfeed for publishing a 35-page dossier alleging that Donald Trump's presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

The longtime personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against BuzzFeed for publishing an unverified dossier of allegations about Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

The lawyer Michael Cohen, filed the lawsuit in New York state on Tuesday, nearly a year after BuzzFeed published the dossier commissioned by political opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

Cohen, who is named in the dossier, says BuzzFeed and several of its staffers defamed him by publishing the 35-page document.

Cohen wrote in the lawsuit that BuzzFeed published the unverified allegations “without attempting to determine the veracity of these reports with plaintiff himself.”

BuzzFeed spokesman Matt Mittenthal defended the publication of the dossier and added, “we look forward to defending our First Amendment rights in court.”

