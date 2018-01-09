Hurricanes trade captain and goaltender in blockbuster deal: ‘I just started crying’

It’s time for Lethbridge Hurricanes fans to get used to a team without Captain Giorgio Estephan and goaltender Stuart Skinner. The two were traded to the Swift Current Broncos along with forward Tanner Nagel on Tuesday morning. It’s a deal the players didn’t see coming.

“I’m kind of shocked,” Skinner said. “I’m kind of confused right now.”

Estephan was asked if the move came as a complete shock.

“Complete,” he replied. “That’s the only way to put it.”

Here’s a look at the full blockbuster trade. The Hurricanes received seven assets in return for their star players.

Estephan and Skinner were the two longest-serving Hurricanes. The captain was drafted back in 2012 and has been an offensive force, putting up 297 points in 297 games.

Skinner, the 17th overall pick in 2013, has been with the ‘Canes for four seasons. He has a career .907 save percentage and is the team’s all-time Hurricanes saves leader.

Each player helped turn the franchise around and while doing it, adopted Lethbridge as a second home.

“I started hugging everyone in the dressing room and I just started crying,” Skinner said. “It’s like one of those moments where you see like your whole childhood just kind of flash by. I’m looking at the Hurricanes logo and I’ve played here my whole life and I’m not going to play here again. It’s pretty surreal.”

While the two players are heading to a stacked Swift Current Broncos team, Estephan wishes he didn’t have to go.

“It doesn’t feel too good. I’ve been here a long time,” Estephan said, fighting back tears. “It’s terrible (leaving). There’s only one way to put it: it’s home.”

The crown jewel coming back to Lethbridge is 16-year-old Logan Barlage, who was the fourth overall draft choice of the Broncos in 2016. The 6’4” 210-pound forward put up 76 points in 44 games last season with the Prince Albert Minots in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA hockey league.

“Adding a guy like Barlage, who is a premier player as a 16-year-old, and we believe is going to be a big, big piece of the Hurricanes going forward,” General Manager Peter Anholt said. “He has a real good chance to be an outstanding pro. That is the future, but also the present.”

The Hurricanes traded two of their best players for a largely future-based package, but Anholt stresses the move isn’t about sacrificing this season.

“I think we’ve covered both the future and today, with this move,” the GM said. “We still feel we’re in the hunt in the Eastern Conference. We do have our work cut out for us to play more consistent, with our eye on the playoffs.”

Hurricanes Head Coach Brent Kisio also spoke to the media on Tuesday. While he understands he has to focus on his new group, he didn’t want to do it as a disservice to his former players.

“We got some real good hockey players coming in here, but I don’t even want to talk about it,” Kisio said. “This is more about Estephan and Stuart and Nags (Tanner Nagel)… It’s tough day. Not because of who were bringing in. We’re losing some character guys who have done so much here, guys that I feel personally I owe so much to.”

Estephan, Skinner and Nagel are moving on, but they’re taking the memories they earned with them.