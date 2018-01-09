Save-On-Foods offers $25 gift card following Loblaw bread price-fixing scheme

Save-On-Foods says it will offer some of its customers a $25 gift card in response to the bread price-fixing scheme involving Loblaw.

The grocery chain, which is owned by the Jim Pattison Group, expressed concern after Loblaw and George Weston revealed that they participated in an industry-wide bread price-fixing arrangement from late 2001 to March 2015.

Loblaw is offering eligible customers who register online before May a $25 gift card that can be used at its grocery stores across Canada.

In a letter to customers, Save-On-Foods said it had no involvement in the price-fixing scheme but is offering a $25 rebate to members of its customer loyalty program since they “could have been impacted with higher bread prices.”

“It is important for you to know that we at Save-On-Foods had no knowledge of, nor were we involved in, this illegal activity,” the letter said.

The letter went on to say the company “will seek compensation from the bread suppliers involved, in due course.”

Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones said the credit is a goodwill gesture to customers.

“It’s our way of saying, ‘Look, maybe you were wrapped up in part of this price-fixing.’ We want to make sure that our customers [are made] whole.”

Eligible customers can register for $25 rebate on the More Rewards website.

— With files from The Canadian Press