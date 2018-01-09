Edmonton Oilers hope to shake slump in Nashville

The Edmonton Oilers hope to break out of a nasty slump Tuesday night when they visit the Nashville Predators.

The Oilers have won only once in their last seven games. They’ve scored just three goals in five outings.

The team had a day off on Monday which head coach Todd McLellan hopes will provide some energy.

“One, just the physical fatigue. We need the opportunity to rest our bodies a little bit,” McLellan said. “But also, the mental part, to get away from the rink, get away from the media and the questions, and get some therapy that way.

“Obviously, no one is happy with the way it’s going.”

Drake Caggiula will return to the lineup after being scratched Sunday in Chicago.

“It definitely lights a fire under your [butt]. You have to use that as a motivation,” Caggiula said.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Maroon – McDavid – Draisaitl

Lucic – Nugent-Hopkins – Puljujarvi

Khaira – Strome – Cammalleri

Caggiula – Letestu – Kassian

Nurse – Russell

Klefbom – Benning

Sekera – Larsson

Talbot

The Oilers are 0-8-2 in their last 10 games against the Predators.

Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m. The game starts at 6 p.m.