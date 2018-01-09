Using Greek yogurt as a replacement for sour cream or mayonnaise

Start 2018 in a healthy way and use Greek yogurt as a replacement for sour cream or mayonnaise.

Here’s some idea how from registered dietitian Diana Steele.

Tandoori chicken

4 Tbsp Tandoori paste ¾ cup plain yogurt 4 skinless chicken legs and 4 skinless thighs

Mix tandoori paste with yogurt, roll chicken in mixture to coat and grill!

Serve with tomato cucumber salad with lemon juice and cumin, Brown basmati rice and a spoonful of yogurt and mango chutney on the side.

House ranch with yogurt

2 cups Olympic Natural Plain Yogurt

½ cup mayonnaise

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon of onion powder

One teaspoon of dried dill or dried parsley

½ to 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

Mix all the ingredients together, salt and pepper generously then refrigerate.

The dip can be stored for up to 5 days in the refrigerator. Ideal served with fresh and crisp vegetables and pitas / crackers.

Also delicious in homemade sandwiches and burgers.

Carrot cake and yogurt waffles

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE MIXTURE

250 ml (1 cup) all-purpose flour

250 ml (1 cup) of wheat flour

5 ml (1 tsp) baking powder

5 ml (1 tsp) ground cinnamon

25 ml (¼ tsp) ground nutmeg

25 ml (¼ tsp) ground clove

5 ml (1/2 tsp) ground ginger

2 eggs

250 ml (1 cup) natural Krema yogurt 11% Olympic

Zest of an orange

5 ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract

250 ml (1 cup) finely grated carrots

FOR GARNISH

60 ml (1/4 cup) Olympic plain Krema yogurt

Fruit of choice

Maple syrup

PREPARATION

Preheat the waffle iron.

In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and add ginger.

Add the eggs, yogurt, orange peel and vanilla. Mix well.

Add carrots and mix well.

In the oiled waffle maker, pour the amount of dough needed for a waffle and cook 3 to 4 minutes.

Do the same for all waffles.

Garnish to taste and serve.