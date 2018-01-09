Global BC recipes
January 9, 2018 3:41 pm
Updated: January 9, 2018 4:30 pm

Using Greek yogurt as a replacement for sour cream or mayonnaise

By Diana Steele Special to Global News

Registered dietitian Diana Steele shows us how you can use greek yogurt as a replacement for sour cream or mayo to make your favourite dishes even healthier.

Start 2018 in a healthy way and use Greek yogurt as a replacement for sour cream or mayonnaise.

Here’s some idea how from registered dietitian Diana Steele.

Tandoori chicken

  1. 4 Tbsp Tandoori paste
  2. ¾ cup plain yogurt
  3. 4 skinless chicken legs and 4 skinless thighs

Mix tandoori paste with yogurt, roll chicken in mixture to coat and grill!

Serve with tomato cucumber salad with lemon juice and cumin, Brown basmati rice and a spoonful of yogurt and mango chutney on the side.

House ranch with yogurt

  • 2 cups Olympic Natural Plain Yogurt
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon of onion powder
  • One teaspoon of dried dill or dried parsley
  • ½ to 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

Mix all the ingredients together, salt and pepper generously then refrigerate.

The dip can be stored for up to 5 days in the refrigerator. Ideal served with fresh and crisp vegetables and pitas / crackers.

Also delicious in homemade sandwiches and burgers.

Carrot cake and yogurt waffles

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE MIXTURE

  • 250 ml (1 cup) all-purpose flour
  • 250 ml (1 cup) of wheat flour
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) baking powder
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) ground cinnamon
  • 25 ml (¼ tsp) ground nutmeg
  • 25 ml (¼ tsp) ground clove
  • 5 ml (1/2 tsp) ground ginger
  • 2 eggs
  • 250 ml (1 cup) natural Krema yogurt 11% Olympic
  • Zest of an orange
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract
  • 250 ml (1 cup) finely grated carrots

FOR GARNISH

  • 60 ml (1/4 cup) Olympic plain Krema yogurt
  • Fruit of choice
  • Maple syrup

PREPARATION

Preheat the waffle iron.

In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and add ginger.

Add the eggs, yogurt, orange peel and vanilla. Mix well.

Add carrots and mix well.

In the oiled waffle maker, pour the amount of dough needed for a waffle and cook 3 to 4 minutes.

Do the same for all waffles.

Garnish to taste and serve.
Diana Steele
