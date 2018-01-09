Using Greek yogurt as a replacement for sour cream or mayonnaise

Start 2018 in a healthy way and use Greek yogurt as a replacement for sour cream or mayonnaise.
Here’s some idea how from registered dietitian Diana Steele.
Tandoori chicken
Mix tandoori paste with yogurt, roll chicken in mixture to coat and grill!
Serve with tomato cucumber salad with lemon juice and cumin, Brown basmati rice and a spoonful of yogurt and mango chutney on the side.
House ranch with yogurt
Mix all the ingredients together, salt and pepper generously then refrigerate.
The dip can be stored for up to 5 days in the refrigerator. Ideal served with fresh and crisp vegetables and pitas / crackers.
Also delicious in homemade sandwiches and burgers.
INGREDIENTS
FOR THE MIXTURE
FOR GARNISH
PREPARATION
Preheat the waffle iron.
In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and add ginger.
Add the eggs, yogurt, orange peel and vanilla. Mix well.
Add carrots and mix well.
In the oiled waffle maker, pour the amount of dough needed for a waffle and cook 3 to 4 minutes.
Do the same for all waffles.
Garnish to taste and serve.
