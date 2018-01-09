Winnipeg mayor calls news conference Tuesday

Mayor Brian Bowman will address the media Tuesday at City Hall.

This will be the first availability with Winnipeg’s mayor since before the holidays.

Over the last two weeks several issues have arisen that the mayor is expected to address, including the use of a police helicopter for a movie shot and police union parking demands.

Global News is aiming to livestream Bowman’s press conference on this web page at 1 p.m.