Lack of downtown parking puts officers at risk of being attacked: police association

According to the president of the Winnipeg Police Association, a lack of secure parking at Winnipeg Police Service facilities downtown is putting its members at risk of being attacked.

In a statement, Moe Sabourin said that the WPA has documented over 100 incidents as officers go to and from work.

One off-duty officer was stabbed when he was leaving the building in early December while another member was confronted by a suspect who indicated he had a weapon this past weekend.

“Criminals commit crimes, but these crimes are being facilitated by the lack of a safe and secure parking facility for our members at WPS facilities,” Sabourin said in the statement.

“This is something that Mayor Brian Bowman and WPS Chief Danny Smyth have known about for years, and yet they refuse to address it.”

Mayor Bowman addressed the issue publicly the day the officer was stabbed but the union said they have not received a response from anyone at City Hall since then.

“The silence on this issue is deafening. Our members…shouldn’t be at risk while parking,” Sabourin said. “We are hopeful that communicating with the Provincial Government will help remind the Mayor and the Chief of their responsibilities for the safety of employees.”

The police association has written to Manitoba Growth, Enterprise and Trade to demand further action.