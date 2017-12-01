Winnipeg police officer injured after stabbing outside downtown headquarters

A Winnipeg police officer was stabbed after he spotted someone breaking into his car just outside headquarters according to police.

The 10-year veteran was treated in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the officer was just leaving the building after his shift 3:30 p.m Thursday afternoon when he saw a man trying to break into his personal car at Graham Avenue and Garry Street.

“The suspect brandished a weapon and the officer as a result was stabbed,” Const. Rob Carver said.

A 45-year-old man was later arrested.

“Obviously a very, very serious incident,” Const. Carver said. “I can speak to the training we receive as front-line officers e confronted with an edged weapon….can easily turn into either a very serious assault or a homicide.”

The officer was not in uniform but Const. Carver said he identified himself to the suspect as a police officer.