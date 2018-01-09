4 in custody in Saskatoon stabbing

Four people are in custody after a stabbing in Saskatoon.

Police were called to the 300-block of Pendygrasse Road Monday evening for a call of an injured man.

Officers were told a man had been stabbed and the suspects took off in a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Police said the vehicle was quickly located and stopped.

Officers said people inside the vehicle had blood on them. Two knives and a canister of bear mace were seized by police.

Three men, 23, 29 and 31, and a 43-year-old woman are facing charges of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

Members of the targeted enforcement unit continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.