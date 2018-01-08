Stabbing victim dies in Saskatoon hospital

A man who made his way to a Saskatoon hospital after being stabbed has died.

The 24-year-old had made his way to Royal University Hospital on Dec. 21 for treatment of a stab wound he suffered the previous day.

His injuries were initially not believed to be life-threatening at the time however Saskatoon police said he passed away on Jan. 4.

His name has not been released.

An autopsy was held the next day but a cause of death has not yet been determined.

The major crimes unit, along with the coroner’s office, is investigating.