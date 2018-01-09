Man killed in crash with snow removal truck in Saint-Léonard

A 20-year-old man was killed following a crash involving a snow removal truck in Saint-Léonard.

Police responded to a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. at the corner of Boulevard des Grandes-Prairies and Lacordaire Monday.

“According to witness reports, the car was driving eastbound attempting to turn northbound and the truck was driving westbound when they crashed,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

“The 20-year-old male driver was pronounced dead on the scene.”

Accident between a car and a snow dump truck, corner Lacordaire and des Grandes-Prairies in St-Leonard. The driver of the car, a 20 year old man, died on scene. The truck driver was treated for shock, but not transported to hospital. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/5phSzyYieR — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) January 9, 2018

The 37-year-old male driver of the dump truck was treated for shock but was not taken to hospital.

Boulevard des Grandes-Prairies was closed between Puyseaux and Prado Streets, and Boulevard Lacordaire was closed between Industriel and Couture as police investigated early Tuesday morning.