Saint-Leonard home built in early 1820s destroyed in overnight fire

An abandoned home in Saint-Leonard — built in the early 1820s — was destroyed in an overnight fire.

The blaze broke out at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday in the two-storey house on Jarry Street East, near Madiera Street.

It took some 50 firefighters close to four hours to get the blaze under control.

By noon Saturday, only a few firefighters remained on scene to put out the last remnants.

Montreal fire chief Steve Guilbault said it was too risky to send firefighters inside the home to tackle the flames, due to the poor condition of the structure.

There were no reports of injury.

The house was abandoned and listed for sale.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Guilbault said it is being treated as a suspicious fire.

“There was no electricity in the home, so the file has been transferred to Montreal police,” he said