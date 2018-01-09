Here comes the ‘art bus’: Kingston students create a ‘gallery on wheels’

A partnership between Transit Kingston and the Limestone District School Board continues to paint a pretty picture.

The latest initiative is an “art bus.” Students have created what some are calling a “gallery on wheels,” a bus wrapped in art.

The exterior wrap was designed by students in the Creative Arts Focus Program at Loyalist Collegiate.

Jeremy Dacosta is the general manager of Transit Kingston.

“I think for the students, it’s great. They don’t get an opportunity like this very often to have their art showcased in this way. This bus will be on the road for 12 months. It’ll travel all over the city. This 40-foot canvas is a great opportunity to showcase their work.”

Talk about getting wrapped up in your work. There are 36 different pieces representing the places, pursuits and the freedoms people can experience when they hop on board the bus to explore Kingston.

The city’s mayor, Bryan Paterson, was on hand for the unveiling. He’s also excited about the new project.

“I have a feeling that this sort of thing is going to catch on in other communities and how cool, that here in Kingston, we can be a leader thanks to your initiative and thanks to your talents.”

The “art bus” project adds to an already strong partnership between Transit Kingston and the Limestone Board which includes free bus passes for high school students.