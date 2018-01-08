Dash camera video captures car going airborne, crashing into vehicles and sign in Vaughan

York Regional Police say a woman has been charged after dramatic dash camera video appears to show a car going airborne and crashing into traffic in Vaughan.

Police told Global News the incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Weston Road at Northview Boulevard, north of Highway 7.

Officers said the vehicle was in a private lot when it crashed into a snowbank and went airborne.

READ MORE: Dramatic police video captures car crash and rescue from burning vehicle

In video captured by Frank Morash and shared with Global News, his vehicle can be seen coming to a stop on Weston Road.

Seconds after stopping, a car coming from the right smashes into a traffic sign and crashes into the car in front, forcing it into another lane.

The car stops and appears to bump his vehicle before the driver can be seen exiting the car.

READ MORE: Dashcam video captures Alberta driver hitting 600-pound moose at highway speed

The video appears to show police arriving moments after the collision.

Police said there were only minor injuries associated with this four-vehicle crash.

A 71-year-old woman from Vaughan has been charged with careless driving.