Dramatic police video captures car crash and rescue from burning vehicle

Two police officers will be nominated for a Milwaukee Police Department Merit Award due to their heroic actions of saving two teens from a burning vehicle on Dec. 26.

Police dash cam video shows the moment the 16-year-old driver of a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am lost control of his car. The vehicle smashed into a utility pole and flipped before catching fire.

According to CBS affiliate, WDJT, officers Nicholas Schlei and Nicholas Reid were on patrol in the area when they witnessed the crash.

Both officers sprang into action to save the driver and passenger from the vehicle.

Video from one officer’s body cam shows him telling bystanders to back up because the car was on fire as he yells for the trapped passengers to crawl out of the car.

The officers were able to pull both of the male teens to safety from the burning vehicle.

According to WDJT, a third passenger of the vehicle was able to escape on his own and was located nearby.

The unidentified driver of the car is to be charged with failure to yield and reckless driving.

All three victims were hospitalized for their injuries.