Ian Wild to continue CFL career with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG – Linebacker Ian Wild will be returning to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for another season.

The pending free agent was signed to a new contract by the Bombers – the only CFL team he’s played for.

In 52 career games over five years, Wild has put up 281 tackles, eight sacks, one interception, two defensive touchdowns and eight forced fumbles.

Wild has yet to play a full season for the Bombers. The American missed 13 games last year with an upper-body injury he suffered during Week 3.

The Bombers still have 13 players who will become free agents on Feb. 13.