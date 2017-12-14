Winnipeg Blue Bombers to kick off 2018 season at home

WINNIPEG – The entire country will have its eyes fixed on Investors Group Field June 14 as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers play the first game of the 2018 CFL schedule.

The team will host the Edmonton Eskimos that evening with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. It will be the only time the Bombers play on a weeknight the entire season. All of their other 18 games are scheduled for either a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Winnipeg’s longest homestand will stretch three games from July 27 to Aug. 17. The football club will hit the road for two straight games four times next year.

The Bombers’ three byes will take place during Week 8, 14 and 19. The CFL announced in September it will extend the regular season to accommodate a third bye week in hopes of reducing the risk of injuries.

Pre-season action will see the Bombers take on the Eskimos at home June 1 and visit the BC Lions on June 8. Their regular-season finale goes in Edmonton on Nov. 3.