London police investigate another inmate death at EMDC

London police are investigating after another inmate has died in London’s Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).

Paramedics and police officers responded to the Exeter Road jail at around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found a body of an inmate.

London police Const. Sandasha Bough says the death does not appear to be suspicious.

“The police investigation hasn’t revealed anything suspicious at this time, but investigators are awaiting the results of the autopsy.”

Bough says the autopsy is expected to be completed Monday.

“Once we do have an update, if there is any information we can provide then we will do that.”

This is the second death at EMDC in a matter of weeks, after a 29-year-old man was found dead in his cell on Boxing Day.

An investigation ruled that the death was not suspicious.

There have been at least a dozen deaths at the south London jail since 2009.