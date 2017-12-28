No foul play suspected in Boxing Day inmate death at EMDC: London police
An autopsy rules out foul play in the Boxing Day death of an inmate at the troubled Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, London Police said Thursday.
READ MORE: Inmate found dead at EMDC on Boxing Day
Police said the 29-year-old man was found inside his cell without vital signs around 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, police said.
A statement from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services confirmed the death, saying “it would be in appropriate for the ministry to comment further as investigations are underway.”
The death comes less than three weeks after London police ruled out foul play in the Dec. 9 death of an inmate. In either case, few other details were released.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.