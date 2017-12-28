No foul play suspected in Boxing Day inmate death at EMDC: London police

An autopsy rules out foul play in the Boxing Day death of an inmate at the troubled Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, London Police said Thursday.

Police said the 29-year-old man was found inside his cell without vital signs around 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, police said.

A statement from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services confirmed the death, saying “it would be in appropriate for the ministry to comment further as investigations are underway.”

The death comes less than three weeks after London police ruled out foul play in the Dec. 9 death of an inmate. In either case, few other details were released.