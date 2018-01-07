Sports
January 7, 2018 10:17 pm
Updated: January 8, 2018 8:17 am

Canadiens score three third-period goals to beat Canucks 5-2

By Bill Beacon The Canadian Press

Montreal Canadiens' Karl Alzner celebrates with teammate Brendan Gallagher after scoring against the Vancouver Canucks. Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press
A A

Brendan Gallagher scored in the third period to break a tie as the Montreal Canadiens posted a second straight win with a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

Karl Alzner, Alex Galchenyuk, Paul Byron and Max Pacioretty also scored for Montreal (18-20-4), which was coming off a shootout win over Tampa Bay on Thursday that snapped a five-game losing run.

Story continues below

Daniel Sedin and Michael Del Zotto scored for Vancouver (16-20-5), which was playing a second game in as many nights after opening a seven-game road trip with a shootout loss in Toronto on Saturday.

READ MORE: Brian Wilde: Habs win over Lightning good for morale

Montreal outshot the Canucks 45-36.

Alzner shot on a rush up the left side and saw it go in off some traffic in front of Anders Nilsson for his first in 42 games as a Canadien and his 20th in 633 career NHL games.

Galchenyuk one-timed a Jeff Petry pass inside the far post from the right circle on a power play 2:12 into the second frame and Daniel Sedin’s low point shot got past Carey Price through a heavy screen at 13:04.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alex Galchenyuk
Anders Nilsson
Brendan Gallagher
Carey Price
Daniel Sedin
Jeff Petry
Karl Alzner
Max Pacioretty
Michael Del Zotto
Montreal Canadiens
Paul Byron
Vancouver Canucks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News