Shriners patient teams up with NHL star for hospital PSA

Kaleb Wolf De Melo is a nine-year-old boy who has had over 200 bone fractures since he was born.

Kaleb was diagnosed with Brittle Bone Disease (Osteogenesis Imperfecta) and regularly receives treatment at the Shriners Hospital in Montreal.

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher frequently visits the Shriners Hospital and hosted a fundraiser for the hospital in November.

Shortly after, the Shriners Hospital for Children – Canada launched a public service announcement (PSA) campaign which features Gallagher talking about overcoming the odds to make it to the NHL.

Kaleb, who co-stars with Gallagher in the PSA, joined Global’s Laura Casella to talk about the impact of having a story similar to that of a professional hockey player.

“He inspired me to never give up,” said Kaleb about Gallagher’s influence.

In the PSA, Kaleb speaks about how the Shriners Hospital gives him hope for a cure that would allow him to walk, run and play like all the other kids.

Kaleb’s mother, Marie-Hélène Bédard, also joined Global News Morning to talk about the campaign and how it affected Kaleb.

“They take care of us in a global way,” said Bédard about the Shriners Hospital.

“They take very good care of Kaleb for his physical condition … [they take care of his] emotional side by offering him opportunities to meet people like Brendan Gallagher.”

Despite the latest celebrity status for Kaleb, he maintains a humble mindset when it comes to having starred in a commercial with a Habs player.