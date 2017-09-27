31st Shrinebowl raises money for Shriners Hospital, battles bullying

The 31st Shrinebowl Canada is taking place this weekend at Concordia Stadium in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood.

The annual university football game is one of the most important fundraisers of the year for the Montreal Shriners Hospital.

“A couple of university teams get together, play a game in honour of the Shriners Hospital. We sell tickets and all the proceeds go toward the hospital,” said Mike Keys, chairman of the Shrinebowl organizing committee.

The Shrinebowl packs a heavy punch this year, with former Habs enforcer Georges Laracque as its honorary chairman.

“There’s so much great work that’s been done here, so much great care to the children,” Laracque told Global News.

“It was an honour for me because it’s such a great cause and it’s going to help raise a lot of money.”

The game pits the Concordia Stingers against the Université de Sherbrooke Vert et Or.

A group of Stingers visited children at the hospital Wednesday, and to meet the King and Queen of the Shrinebowl.

“It’s a male and female patient and they represent all the patients. We call them the King and Queen because it makes them feel special, and they are special,” said Keys.

Though the action will be on the field, for Concordia’s head coach explained it’s all about the kids.

“We have a game, but that’s not the main focus of that day. You might think the eyes are on the game, but everyone’s going to want to meet the King and Queen. It’s about those two,” said Stingers coach Mickey Donovan.

King Broden Nagle was born with Club Feet, but after three months at the Shriners, said he’s doing better.

“I mean, like, thank God for the Shiners or I wouldn’t be able to walk,” Nagle said.

This year’s game comes with an anti-bullying message, which is something Queen Nia Belanger is very passionate about.

The 12-year-old is paralyzed on the right side of her body and says she was bullied.

“She [was bullied] for four years,” said her mother, Linda Moreau.

“Now, she wants to help everybody end intimidation.”

The Shrinebowl gets underway Saturday at 2 p.m. at Concordia Stadium.

You can buy tickets for $10 at the Montreal Shriners Hospital before Friday 5 p.m. or at the door for $15.

Organizers are hoping for a big turnout, which would allow them to reach their $35,000 fundraising goal for this year — that would mean $1,000,000 raised in the 31-year history of the event.