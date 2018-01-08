London should great a break from snow following latest storm

Another snowy wake up for residents in the London area Monday morning.

Environment Canada had released a special weather statement Sunday evening, warning of the potential for 10 centimetres of snow overnight Sunday, with the possibility of freezing rain.

The overnight snow caused some area bus cancellations, all school purpose vehicles are cancelled in London, Elgin, Middlesex, and Oxford Counties are cancelled Monday.

All school purpose vehicles are cancelled in London, Elgin, Middlesex, and Oxford Counties.

Meteorologist with Environment Canada Ria Alsen says that has made for a challenging morning commute Monday.

“We had a fair bit of snow overnight, even from freezing rain as well, and we’ll probably get another couple of centimetres before it finishes falling early this afternoon,” said Alsen.

“Give yourself some extra time, for a lot of people it’s the first day back to work after the holidays, so make sure you pack your patience with you this morning.”

Although residents will have to clear the snow off their car this morning, Alsen says we’ll get a little break from the winter weather this week.

“Even today you’ll notice it’s warmer, and by Wednesday and Thursday the temperatures will climb above zero, there’s even a chance we could see some rain midweek,” said Alsen, who adds it’s not something Londoners should get accustomed to.

“The warm up doesn’t last very long, a cold front will come through Friday and will drop temperatures down to more seasonable temperatures, where we’ll see below freezing temperatures and snow. The warm up will be brief, but it does look like we will see a warm up.”

This is the latest winter storm to hit the region since the start of 2018, causing cancellations and road closures across the region.

After being closed since midday Thursday, Hwy. 402 was reopened to traffic around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.