Extreme cold warning ended for GTA: Environment Canada
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is finally going to get a break from the bitter cold temperatures that have gripped most of the province for the past few weeks.
Environment Canada ended the extreme cold warning for the Toronto, Halton, Peel and Durham regions as well as the rest of the GTA Sunday morning.
READ MORE: Toronto’s Moss Park armoury to open as winter respite centre Saturday, earlier than scheduled
However, Toronto Public Health’s cold weather alert continues for the city. The alert went into effect on Christmas Day.
The Sunday forecast for Toronto calls for a high of -7 C with a few flurries as well as the possibility of snow overnight.
READ MORE: Toronto’s low temperatures break records as deep freeze continues
But the temperatures will keep getting warmer as the week goes on.
Monday and Tuesday will see a high of zero and Wednesday has a high of 4 C in the forecast.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.