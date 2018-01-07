Seth Meyers’ Golden Globes monologue: Host riffs on Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey

Seth Meyers opened the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards with jokes about Hollywood’s sexual misconduct scandal, saying it’s the first time in three months that it won’t be terrifying for male actors to have their names read out loud.

Meyers started his monologue by saying, “Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen!”

“Happy New Year, Hollywood,” Meyers said. “It’s 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t. It’s going to be a good year. This was the year of big little lies and get out, and also the television series Big Little Lies and the movie Get Out.”

He also took a jab at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment and abuse.

Meyers referred to the “elephant not in the room” before describing how Weinstein wasn’t present for Sunday’s ceremony.

“Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I heard rumours that he’s crazy and difficult to work with,” Meyers said.

He said that Weinstein will be back in 20 years when he’ll be the “first person ever booed during the In Memorium” segment.

Meyers also cracked jokes at the expense of actor Kevin Spacey, who has also been accused of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. Meyers asked if Christopher Plummer could replace Spacey in the new season of House of Cards. (Plummer replaced Spacey in All the Money in the World.)

“I hope [Plummer] can do a Southern accent, because Kevin Spacey sure couldn’t,” Meyers said.

“Oh, is that too mean?” Meyers added after some audience members booed. “For Kevin Spacey?”

Meyers also joked about U.S. President Donald Trump.

“A string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president: Hollywood Foreign Press. The only name that would make him angrier would be the Hillary Mexico Salad Association.”

Meyers added, “They tried to get a woman to host this show, they really did. They said, ‘Hey, how would you like to come and be judged by some of the most powerful people in Hollywood?’ And the women were like ‘Hmm, well where is it?’ And they said, ‘It’s at a hotel.’ And long story short, I’m your host tonight.”

Some viewers took to Twitter to discuss Meyers’ “strong monologue.” Meyers received mostly praise across the board.

In the shadow of Weinstein, Hollywood women (and men) planned to wear only black on the red carpet — another first for the Golden Globes or any other awards show. By doing so, the attending celebrities intend to show solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault.

—With files from The Associated Press and Chris Jancelewicz