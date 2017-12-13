Rotten Apples: Online movie database lets you screen cast and crew for sexual allegations

Over the last few months, Hollywood’s ongoing series of high-profile sexual harassment and sexual misconduct allegations have been making it difficult to keep track of which movies and TV shows include cast and crew members who have been accused.

A new website called Rotten Apples lets users find out if any members of the cast and crew of a film have been accused of harassment.

The name of the website is a reference to the popular movie review and ratings website Rotten Tomatoes.

The website operates as a search engine where users can type in the name of a movie to see the number of alleged abusers associated with it.

For example, if a user types in the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, the website shows the names of Ben and Casey Affleck, as well as producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein. It also includes links to reports on allegations against them.

If a user types in The Usual Suspects, Kevin Spacey appears under “cast,” and Bryan Singer appears under “director/producer,” with links to reports on allegations against both of them.

Searching Home Alone 2 will give users U.S President Donald Trump’s name.

A movie in which no cast member is tied to reports of sexual misconduct earns the “fresh apples” tag.

Christopher Nolan’s 2008 film, The Dark Knight, is an example of a film that has earned the “fresh apples” tag.

Rotten Apples launched after Hollywood was hit by a string of sexual assault allegations against many prominent personalities, starting with producer Weinstein in October.

Other people who have been accused of abuse since then include director James Toback, comedian Louis C.K. and actor Danny Masterson.

According to the website’s About section, “The goal of this site is to further drive awareness of just how pervasive sexual misconduct in film and television is.”

“By no means is this site meant to serve as a condemnation of an entire project, but to shine a light on the few individuals who should be held accountable for their alleged actions… This database is not perfect, nor are the results meant to be taken as fact,” the website reads.