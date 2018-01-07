Traffic
January 7, 2018 12:14 pm

7 people evacuated after fire on Winnipeg’s Flora Avenue

By Reporter  Global News

Eight people were inside of the Flora Avenue home at the time of the blaze.

Michael Draven / Global News
One person was taken to hospital early Sunday morning after a rooming house in Winnipeg went up in flames.

The blaze happened near Flora Avenue and Powers Street.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation in hospital, while seven others were able to evacuate the house without injury.

Officials blocked off traffic from Salter Street to Powers Street while fire crews attended to the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

