7 people evacuated after fire on Winnipeg’s Flora Avenue
One person was taken to hospital early Sunday morning after a rooming house in Winnipeg went up in flames.
The blaze happened near Flora Avenue and Powers Street.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation in hospital, while seven others were able to evacuate the house without injury.
Officials blocked off traffic from Salter Street to Powers Street while fire crews attended to the scene.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
