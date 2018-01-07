7 people evacuated after fire on Winnipeg’s Flora Avenue

One person was taken to hospital early Sunday morning after a rooming house in Winnipeg went up in flames.

The blaze happened near Flora Avenue and Powers Street.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation in hospital, while seven others were able to evacuate the house without injury.

Wpg Police and Fire on scene at a house fire on Flora. Traffic is blocked at Flora/Salter & Powers Stella. #Traffic #Winnipeg. @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 7, 2018

Officials blocked off traffic from Salter Street to Powers Street while fire crews attended to the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.