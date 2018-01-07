2 in hospital after shooting at Longueuil strip club

Longueuil police are investigating after a shooting inside a strip club on Tashereau Boulevard early Sunday morning sent two people to hospital.

Police were called to the Caberet Doric at 2:45 a.m. after shots were fired.

A 30-year-old male client and a 40-year-old female employee were both struck.

When officers arrived at the scene, they quickly provided assistance to the injured and evacuated the building.

The two victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Longueuil police spokesperson Marie Beauvais said the suspect, or suspects, had already left the scene by the time officers arrived.

A perimeter has been set up around the building, to allow for the investigation.

Beauvais said investigators have met with around 30 witnesses so far.