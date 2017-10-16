Crime
October 16, 2017 7:57 am

Police search for suspect after teen gunned down in Longueuil

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Longueuil on Sunday evening. The suspect is still on the loose. Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in Longueuil Sunday evening.

Longueuil police received a 911 call at 6:05 p.m. reporting an altercation on Grant Street near Ste-Foy Street. According to police spokesperson Marie Beauvais, shots were fired and an 18-year-old man was injured.

Officers were dispatched to the scene to assist the victim. He was rushed to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Beauvais confirmed the teen was known to police, but would not elaborate.

The suspect — who was wearing dark clothing — fled the scene before the arrival of police.

A crime scene perimeter was erected and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

