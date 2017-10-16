Police search for suspect after teen gunned down in Longueuil
Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in Longueuil Sunday evening.
Longueuil police received a 911 call at 6:05 p.m. reporting an altercation on Grant Street near Ste-Foy Street. According to police spokesperson Marie Beauvais, shots were fired and an 18-year-old man was injured.
Officers were dispatched to the scene to assist the victim. He was rushed to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Beauvais confirmed the teen was known to police, but would not elaborate.
The suspect — who was wearing dark clothing — fled the scene before the arrival of police.
A crime scene perimeter was erected and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.
