Police search for suspect after teen gunned down in Longueuil

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in Longueuil Sunday evening.

Longueuil police received a 911 call at 6:05 p.m. reporting an altercation on Grant Street near Ste-Foy Street. According to police spokesperson Marie Beauvais, shots were fired and an 18-year-old man was injured.

Officers were dispatched to the scene to assist the victim. He was rushed to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Beauvais confirmed the teen was known to police, but would not elaborate.

The suspect — who was wearing dark clothing — fled the scene before the arrival of police.

A crime scene perimeter was erected and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.