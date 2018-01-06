Worker killed in accident at Richmond plywood facility

The RCMP and WorkSafeBC are investigating a fatal workplace accident in Richmond.

WorkSafeBC spokesperson Trish Knight Chernecki said it took place on Saturday at Richmond Plywood on the 13900-block of Vulcan Way.

“We can confirm that one person has been fatally injured at a workplace. WorkSafeBC is on scene and is investigating,” she said.

Knight Chernecki said the agency was unable to release any other details about the incident.

Richmond Fire Rescue said the accident involved machinery, but could not comment further as the file had been turned over to Mounties and work safety investigators.

No word yet on the cause of the accident.

