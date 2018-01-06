Dramatic photos flood social media as King Tide ‘sinks’ Vancouver
The phenomenon known as “King Tide” has returned to Metro Vancouver, and it’s creating quite the stir on social media.
The unusually high tides, forecast for a period between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7, have already caused minor flooding in some low lying areas of the region.
READ MORE: King Tides to hit Vancouver shores starting Wednesday, bringing high water
King Tides, also known as perigean spring tides, refer to the highest tidal ranges of a year. They occur when the sun and moon’s gravitational forces reinforce each other when the moon is closest to the earth, and tend to be more pronounced in the winter.
During a King Tide, water levels can reach as high as five metres in elevation, and can cause more pronounced flooding if they combine with a storm surge.
The City of Vancouver has asked residents to snap photos of the high tide event and submit them as a part of a program to plan ahead for rising sea levels due to climate change.
READ MORE: Metro Vancouver braces for possible flooding ahead of ‘King Tide’
Metro Vancouver residents have taken up the challenge, and have been sharing dramatic images across social media.
Here’s a look at how the King Tide appeared across the region, through your eyes.
Vancouver
King Tide, from January 3-7 the tide is the highest it is all year. Not much beach left right now. It’s 6 degrees and my seasonal allergies are acting up . . . #vancouver #vanlife #vancouverbc #bc #canada #explore #explorer #secondbeach #kingtide #explorebc #explorecanada #seawall #hightide #seasonalallergies #beach #sand #ocean #water #pacific #pacificocean #westcoast #wetcoast #namaste #nature #rainforest #forest #trees
Thanks to the contributor who captured a flooded David Lam Park in #yaletown this morning. Depending on weather conditions, we may see even higher #kingtides tomorrow – at 9:29am. If you’re planning to snap a photo tomorrow, please be safe! ——————————————————————— #kingtides #ocean #beach #shoreline #waterfront #citizenscience #vansealevelrise
North Vancouver
Surrey
Port Moody
6. happy place…obviously being anywhere is my happy place, but for my mind, body and soul my happy place is running! Every step on the pavement, gravel, dirt or grass is a little piece of therapy and step in the right direction! #FMS_happyplace #fmspad #littlemomentsapp #runninggirl #firstrunof2018 #happyrunner #portmoody #kingtide
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.