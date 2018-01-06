Environment
Dramatic photos flood social media as King Tide ‘sinks’ Vancouver

WATCH: Extreme high tides rise up along Yaletown's False Creek shoreline Friday morning.

The phenomenon known as “King Tide” has returned to Metro Vancouver, and it’s creating quite the stir on social media.

The unusually high tides, forecast for a period between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7, have already caused minor flooding in some low lying areas of the region.

READ MORE: King Tides to hit Vancouver shores starting Wednesday, bringing high water

King Tides, also known as perigean spring tides, refer to the highest tidal ranges of a year. They occur when the sun and moon’s gravitational forces reinforce each other when the moon is closest to the earth, and tend to be more pronounced in the winter.

During a King Tide, water levels can reach as high as five metres in elevation, and can cause more pronounced flooding if they combine with a storm surge.

The City of Vancouver has asked residents to snap photos of the high tide event and submit them as a part of a program to plan ahead for rising sea levels due to climate change.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver braces for possible flooding ahead of ‘King Tide’

Metro Vancouver residents have taken up the challenge, and have been sharing dramatic images across social media.

Here’s a look at how the King Tide appeared across the region, through your eyes.

Vancouver

Almost uphill to get to the docks just off Granville Island #kingtide #vancouver

A post shared by Sarah Lockman (@sarahannelockman) on

#kingtide #vancouverisawesome #kitsilano #iphonephotography

A post shared by 33 (@jimibrockett) on

North Vancouver

#kingtide #DeepCove #GallantWharf. It’s rare to see the wharf flat.

A post shared by Lizabeth Gallant (@lizabethgallant) on

Surrey

Port Moody

Foolios without boots. #kingtide #portmoody

A post shared by Sea Jay (@seajayme) on

Didn’t quite cover the walkway. #kingtide #portmoody

A post shared by Sea Jay (@seajayme) on

Tide almost all the way in! #kingtide #portmoody

A post shared by Sea Jay (@seajayme) on

#2018 #pomo #kingtide #cthulu #risingtidesociety #apocalypse #notapocalypse

A post shared by Duncan mortimer (@duncanridesbikes) on

 

 

