‘King Tide’ responsible for flooding around Metro Vancouver
What’s known as a “King Tide” is being blamed for some flooding around Metro Vancouver Friday.
Some sections along False Creek and around David Lam Park in Yaletown are under water.
The City of Vancouver is asking people to send in their photos of the King Tide this week to help it make plans for rising sea levels due to climate change.
King Tides happen once a year when the sun and moon’s gravitational forces reinforce each other.
They bring concerns about flooding: a King Tide hit Vancouver in 2012 and caused flooding at the Stanley Park Seawall, Locarno Beach and the Kitsilano pool.
The next peak for the King Tide in Vancouver will be Saturday morning at 9:29 a.m. PT.
Some areas of Port Moody are also dealing with the King Tide this morning. Residents should be careful around the inlet.
