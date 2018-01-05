Alberta quadruplets are obsessed with hugs and the internet is melting

The Webb quadruplets are melting hearts around the world once again — this time, with a one-and-a-half minute video of them hugging each other.

The Alberta family made international headlines when the girls were born in 2016 since identical quadruplets are extremely rare.

On New Year’s Day, the family posted an adorable video on the Webb Quadruplets Facebook page, showing them toddling around, wrapping their arms around each other and trying to say the word “hug!”

The caption on the video post reads: “The girls love hugging each other.”

As of Jan. 5, the video had been viewed more than 36 million times.

Abigail, Emily, Grace and McKayla celebrated their first birthday in May.