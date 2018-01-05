Ice Castles
January 5, 2018 11:38 am
Updated: January 5, 2018 12:27 pm

Ice Castles open Friday at the Forks in Winnipeg

By Writer / Producer  Global News

The Utah based company Ice Castles promises to dazzle visitors at The Forks through the winter months starting at 4 p.m. Jan. 5. 

Kevin Hirschfield / Global News
A A

It’s been under construction for weeks, but a new winter attraction opens for business in Winnipeg Friday.

The Utah based company Ice Castles promises to dazzle visitors at The Forks through the winter months starting at 4 p.m. Jan. 5.

Hours of operation:

  • Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Closed Tuesdays
  • Friday 4 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
  • Saturday 12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

RELATED: Ice Castles attraction at The Forks opening in the New Year

Icicle archways, fountains, 50-foot ice slide and spiraling towers will all be on display.

Fire performances will also take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased by walk up or on their website.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
archways
family entertainment
fountains
Ice Castles
ice towers
Manitoba
The Forks
winnipeg
winnipeg outdoors
Winter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News