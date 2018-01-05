Ice Castles open Friday at the Forks in Winnipeg

It’s been under construction for weeks, but a new winter attraction opens for business in Winnipeg Friday.

The Utah based company Ice Castles promises to dazzle visitors at The Forks through the winter months starting at 4 p.m. Jan. 5.

Winnipeg knows how to embrace winter. Today the spectacular @icecastles_ opens at @TheForks! ❄️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/7d0Greegvv — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) January 5, 2018

Hours of operation:

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Closed Tuesdays

Friday 4 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

RELATED: Ice Castles attraction at The Forks opening in the New Year

Icicle archways, fountains, 50-foot ice slide and spiraling towers will all be on display.

Fire performances will also take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased by walk up or on their website.