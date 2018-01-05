Ice Castles open Friday at the Forks in Winnipeg
It’s been under construction for weeks, but a new winter attraction opens for business in Winnipeg Friday.
The Utah based company Ice Castles promises to dazzle visitors at The Forks through the winter months starting at 4 p.m. Jan. 5.
Hours of operation:
- Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Closed Tuesdays
- Friday 4 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Saturday 12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Icicle archways, fountains, 50-foot ice slide and spiraling towers will all be on display.
Fire performances will also take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased by walk up or on their website.
