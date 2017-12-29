Ice Castles attraction at The Forks opening in the new year

Slides, tunnels and frozen thrones, its a true Winnipeg winter wonderland.

Ice Castles are going up at The Forks in the new year and the Utah-based company has been busy crafting icicle archways, fountains and spiralling towers embedded with colourful lights that twinkle to the music of the production.

The staff have spent the last four weeks dripping, shaping and selecting icicles to create the display.

The ice castles in Winnipeg is one of six locations across North America this season. The only other Canadian city where people can see the castles is Edmonton.

READ MORE: Winnipeg’s Great Ice Show will stay open longer, weather permitting

This isn’t the same organization from China that came last year bringing more than 100 ice sculptures to The Forks. That group decided not to bring the show back this year.

Opening date for Ice Castles in Winnipeg is Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 on the company’s website.