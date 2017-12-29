Features
December 29, 2017 11:29 am

Ice Castles attraction at The Forks opening in the new year

By Reporter  Global News
Ice Castles/Facebook
Slides, tunnels and frozen thrones, its a true Winnipeg winter wonderland.

Ice Castles are going up at The Forks in the new year and the Utah-based company has been busy crafting icicle archways, fountains and spiralling towers embedded with colourful lights that twinkle to the music of the production.

The staff have spent the last four weeks dripping, shaping and selecting icicles to create the display.

The ice castles in Winnipeg is one of six locations across North America this season. The only other Canadian city where people can see the castles is Edmonton.

This isn’t the same organization from China that came last year bringing more than 100 ice sculptures to The Forks. That group decided not to bring the show back this year.

Opening date for Ice Castles in Winnipeg is Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 on the company’s website.

Ice Castles
ice castles 3
ice castles1
17015963_1178426498921973_530015387109307771_o
ice castles 2

