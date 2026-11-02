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Lifestyle

Favourite Family Recipe: Cathy’s Hungarian meatloaf

By Cathy Walker Special to Global News
Posted November 2, 2026 1:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Favourite Family Recipe: Cathy’s Hungarian Meatloaf'
Favourite Family Recipe: Cathy’s Hungarian Meatloaf
Trail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe finalist Cathy Walker shows Joe Fortes executive chef Wayne Sych how to make a version of meatloaf that reflects the flavours of her Hungarian heritage.
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Cathy’s Hungarian Meatloaf

Ingredients

2 pounds medium ground pork

1 ½ cups milk (slightly warmed)

6 thick sliced caraway rye bread or stale white bread/plain rye

3 – 4 cloves garlic minced

1 – 2 Tbsp fresh parsley finely chopped

1 – 2 Tbsp Hungarian sweet paprika

Salt and Pepper to taste: Approx 2 tsp salt and 1 tsp pepper

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1 – 2 tsp Caraway Seed (only if using plain white bread)

 

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Method

Warm milk slightly in a large bowl. Tear bread into bite sized pieces and put in bowl with warmed milk. Let stand and allow bread to soak up milk, at least 5 – 10 minutes. With your hands, potato masher or even a meat grinder, mash up your soaked bread to achieve a course paste like consistency. Okay to be a bit chunky if preferred, or the more you mash the finer it will be.

In a separate large bowl mix together, ground pork, minced garlic, paprika, salt and pepper, caraway seed (if using) and parsley. Work together to incorporate into the meat. Add your bread milk mixture and combine thoroughly.

Press mixture into a loaf pan or individual mini loaves or even make pork patties**

Bake at 350 degrees for approx.. 45 minutes or until meat thermometer has reached 145 degrees.

 

** Pork Patties

Can be pan fried or baked in oven

Pork Burgers – Variation

Assemble in a pretzel bun with Dijon mustard, melt Swiss cheese on patty and top with crispy traditional coleslaw.

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