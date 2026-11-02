Favourite Family Recipe: Cathy’s Hungarian meatloaf

Cathy’s Hungarian Meatloaf
Ingredients
2 pounds medium ground pork
1 ½ cups milk (slightly warmed)
6 thick sliced caraway rye bread or stale white bread/plain rye
3 – 4 cloves garlic minced
1 – 2 Tbsp fresh parsley finely chopped
1 – 2 Tbsp Hungarian sweet paprika
Salt and Pepper to taste: Approx 2 tsp salt and 1 tsp pepper
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1 – 2 tsp Caraway Seed (only if using plain white bread)
Method
Warm milk slightly in a large bowl. Tear bread into bite sized pieces and put in bowl with warmed milk. Let stand and allow bread to soak up milk, at least 5 – 10 minutes. With your hands, potato masher or even a meat grinder, mash up your soaked bread to achieve a course paste like consistency. Okay to be a bit chunky if preferred, or the more you mash the finer it will be.
In a separate large bowl mix together, ground pork, minced garlic, paprika, salt and pepper, caraway seed (if using) and parsley. Work together to incorporate into the meat. Add your bread milk mixture and combine thoroughly.
Press mixture into a loaf pan or individual mini loaves or even make pork patties**
Bake at 350 degrees for approx.. 45 minutes or until meat thermometer has reached 145 degrees.
** Pork Patties
Can be pan fried or baked in oven
Pork Burgers – Variation
Assemble in a pretzel bun with Dijon mustard, melt Swiss cheese on patty and top with crispy traditional coleslaw.
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