Over 40 drivers arrested in Edmonton holiday Checkstops

Forty-two drivers were arrested during 13 Checkstops the Edmonton Police Service performed in December, the EPS said in a release on Thursday.

The highest breath sample was recorded on New Year’s Eve. A 49-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving after the breathalyzer recorded 190mg%, or .19. The legal limit in Canada is .08.

READ MORE: Edmonton police say impaired driving arrests down in 2016 despite expanded checkstops

During the month of December, police checked 3,530 vehicles. On top of the 42 impaired driving arrests, 72 drivers received roadside suspensions. Both those numbers are down slightly from 2016, despite EPS performing one more Checkstop than the 12 performed in December 2016.

Any driver that spots someone that may be impaired is asked to: