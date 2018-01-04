Manitoba RCMP Holiday Checkstops see fewer impaired driving charges

RCMP have released final results from their Holiday Checkstop Program in Manitoba.

In total, more than 8,300 vehicles were stopped across the province during the four-week program in 2017.

There were 117 people charged with impaired driving. That number is down from 2016’s total of 122 people charged with impaired driving.

Other results include:

51 alcohol-related roadside suspensions

2,153 traffic-related provincial charged laid

45 liquor and gaming control act offences

31 other criminal code driving offences

1 traffic-related fatality

Also down was traffic-related fatalities, with six during the 2016 Holiday Checkstop Program compared to one death this past year.