Regina Crime Stoppers have record year

Regina Crime Stoppers recovered $190,800 in stolen property and drugs in 2017, which is six and a half times better than they did in 2016.

Regina Crime Stoppers Vice President Craig Perrault played down the impressive tally.

“When we get that validation of more communication, and people being safer, it’s just nice to get that validation of a community that functions well.”

Instead, Perrault focused on the support the organization had received from the community. A record 1192 tips were called in. That’s a 9.6 per cent increase over 2016.

“We’ve grown our Facebook followers dramatically,” Perrault explained. “Any kind of video we put up is easily shared. We really want that message to get out to the community that they can make a difference, and they can do it safely and anonymously.”

The increase is the highest in the organization’s 33-year history.

It’s something they expect to continue as their online presence grows. The results mean more work for Regina police but that’s a welcome challenge.

“If our work volume goes up as a result of Crime Stoppers that’s not a bad thing,” laughed Regina Police Chief Evan Bray. “I’d say that’s a good thing, and again just another tool in our toolkit.”

Perrault hopes to continue to expand their social media presence in 2018, with particular aims at reaching new Canadians.

“If they come from a different environment where lines of communication aren’t open, I think the more messaging we get out to show them that this is safe, and here’s an easy way to do it, especially anonymously… That’s the real key.”

In total, Regina Crime Stoppers received 1192 tips that led to 11 arrests, and 23 cases closed. Just $4,675 of reward money was claimed.

According to Perrault only 50 per cent of those eligible for a reward claimed one. For many, he explained, it’s just about helping their community.