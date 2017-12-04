Crime Stoppers: Can you help solve the murder mystery of Regina Brazil?

Regina Brazil was a loving grandmother who was murdered in her own home.

She was 62 years old and was well-known in her apartment complex and the community of Ladner.

Her murder remains unsolved.

Police and Crime Stoppers need your help. A piece of information that may seem insignificant to you could be the key that unlocks this mystery.

Sometime between the evening of March 30 and the morning of March 31, 2010, someone killed Brazil in her apartment in the 4600-block of Evergreen Lane.

A neighbour had called police saying they had not seen Brazil all day, which is very rare because she was so social. When police arrived at Brazil’s apartment, they found her deceased inside.

Investigators believe the person or persons responsible for her death were known to Brazil as there did not appear to be any sign of forced entry to her apartment.

Someone entered Brazil’s suite and BC Crime Stoppers believes someone had to have seen or heard something.

If anyone has any information – please come forward. It has been just over seven years and still no answers for Brazil’s family and friends.

Help bring Brazil’s killer to justice for the unimaginable heinous crime committed, taking an innocent life away. Call police or if you wish to remain anonymous visit bccrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.